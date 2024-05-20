Philadelphia Trust Co. Sells 325 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Philadelphia Trust Co. trimmed its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRNA. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 4,833.3% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Moderna by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 44.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 182.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 408.3% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MRNA. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.46.

Moderna Price Performance

MRNA stock traded up $6.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $139.61. 3,170,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,050,622. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.57. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $142.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.72.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $61,186.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at $406,651. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $225,833.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,515,898 shares in the company, valued at $143,358,473.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $61,186.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,651. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,209 shares of company stock worth $18,588,421. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

