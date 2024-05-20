Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Newport Trust Company LLC

Posted by on May 20th, 2024

Newport Trust Company LLC trimmed its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PMFree Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 633,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,063 shares during the quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $59,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PM. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,202,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 98,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $460,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 30,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE:PM traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,297,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,597,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $101.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PMGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,250 shares of company stock worth $3,339,528. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PM. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

