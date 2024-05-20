Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Newport Trust Company LLC

Newport Trust Company LLC trimmed its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 633,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,063 shares during the quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $59,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PM. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,202,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 98,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $460,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 30,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE:PM traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,297,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,597,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $101.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.95.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,250 shares of company stock worth $3,339,528. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PM. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

