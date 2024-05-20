PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 10,276 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 437,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $74,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 473,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,095,000 after purchasing an additional 59,183 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 419,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,729,000 after acquiring an additional 36,284 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 328,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,543,000 after acquiring an additional 81,489 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 316,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,045,000 after acquiring an additional 16,265 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $190.57. 20,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,928. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.16. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $144.59 and a 52 week high of $190.62.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

