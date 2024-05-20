PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $69,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,066,825,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in Linde by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In related news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total value of $23,353,139.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,271,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $6,030,344.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total transaction of $23,353,139.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,271,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,948 shares of company stock worth $35,687,605. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Linde in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.83.

Linde Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ LIN traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $432.14. 205,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,134,197. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $350.60 and a 52-week high of $477.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $450.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $427.47. The firm has a market cap of $207.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

