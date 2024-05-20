PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 11,894 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,487 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,894 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Cadence Design Systems worth $77,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 5,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,624 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $366,807.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,150 shares in the company, valued at $18,583,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $441,870.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,455 shares in the company, valued at $41,468,674.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $366,807.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,583,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,298 shares of company stock valued at $33,247,394. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $291.25. 223,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,168. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.13 and a fifty-two week high of $327.36. The company has a market cap of $79.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CDNS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.11.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

