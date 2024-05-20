PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 9,956 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Lowe’s Companies worth $98,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.67.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

LOW traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $230.63. 799,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,390,978. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $262.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.28.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

