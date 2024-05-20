PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $70.49 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 696,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,029 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.98% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $70,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,608,000. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 144,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,642,000 after buying an additional 18,514 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $688,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 397,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,235,000 after buying an additional 11,406 shares in the last quarter.
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS VLUE traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.67. 248,491 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.47. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile
The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Nasdaq vs. S&P: A Detailed Breakdown of Stock Indexes
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Insider Trading is Good News for These Stocks
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Bill Ackman Reduced Chipotle Stock, Fundamentals Still Sound
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.