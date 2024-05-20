PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $79.43 Million Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,264 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $79,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Hershey by 17.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 237,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,495,000 after purchasing an additional 25,143 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Hershey by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in Hershey during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

NYSE HSY traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $208.72. The company had a trading volume of 204,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,898. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.80. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $178.82 and a 52 week high of $266.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total value of $278,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,728 shares in the company, valued at $7,196,824.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on HSY. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.06.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Recommended Stories

