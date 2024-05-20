PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $88.05 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,073,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.34% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $88,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $771,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHY remained flat at $81.42 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,322,726. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $82.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.61. The firm has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2616 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

