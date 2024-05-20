PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 357,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $56,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 788.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,303,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 267.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $168.43. 711,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,287,127. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $169.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.08. The stock has a market cap of $56.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

