PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 595,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,676 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Eastman Chemical worth $53,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMN. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,575,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,357,000 after purchasing an additional 168,009 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $812,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 99,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,930,000 after purchasing an additional 14,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $8,592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 3,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $370,814.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $10,318,864.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,878,545.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 3,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $370,814.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,787 shares of company stock valued at $11,105,175 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

EMN stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.77. 58,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.54. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $68.89 and a fifty-two week high of $102.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.37.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EMN shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.18.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

