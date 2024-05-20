PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 2,252 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,046,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $83,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 69,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $5,891,020.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,161,117.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $299,562.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,629.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 69,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $5,891,020.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,161,117.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,209 shares of company stock worth $7,667,425. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE CL traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,568,663. The stock has a market cap of $77.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $95.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

