PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 120,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,833 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $52,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,833,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,830,000 after buying an additional 18,314 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $488.48. 927,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,224,088. The stock has a market cap of $442.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $472.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $449.89. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $488.57.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

