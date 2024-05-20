Polymath Hits Market Capitalization of $64.37 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 40.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One Polymath token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0696 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Polymath has traded 35% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polymath has a market capitalization of $64.37 million and approximately $23,497.06 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Polymath

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

