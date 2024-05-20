Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. reduced its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,343 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. owned 0.20% of Pool worth $31,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $657,077,000 after buying an additional 63,413 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $308,156,000 after acquiring an additional 313,190 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Pool by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 777,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $276,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,389 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pool by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 634,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $225,885,000 after buying an additional 114,298 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 606,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,038,000 after purchasing an additional 59,757 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $391.80.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of Pool stock traded up $1.39 on Monday, reaching $368.29. 204,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,554. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $307.77 and a 1-year high of $422.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $384.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.49.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pool Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Stories

