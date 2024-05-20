Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) and Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX) Financial Analysis

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Free Report) and Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Portage Biotech and Altex Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portage Biotech N/A -177.66% -129.14% Altex Industries -333.33% -7.10% -3.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Portage Biotech and Altex Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portage Biotech 0 1 1 0 2.50 Altex Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Portage Biotech currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 2,984.18%. Altex Industries has a consensus price target of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 23,729.79%. Given Altex Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Altex Industries is more favorable than Portage Biotech.

13.4% of Portage Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 49.8% of Altex Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Portage Biotech has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altex Industries has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Portage Biotech and Altex Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portage Biotech N/A N/A -$104.61 million ($8.34) -0.03 Altex Industries $30,000.00 88.91 -$130,000.00 N/A N/A

Altex Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Portage Biotech.

Summary

Altex Industries beats Portage Biotech on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Portage Biotech

Portage Biotech Inc., a clinical stage immune-oncology company, engages in the research and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Its product pipeline includes PORT-2 for treatment of refractory NSCLC, melanoma, and refractory melanoma that is in phase I and phase II clinical trials; PORT-3, for treatment of solid tumors, which is in phase I clinical trials; PORT-6, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ia clinical trials; PORT-7, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ib clinical trials; PORT-1, an intratumoral amphiphilic solutions for treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma, which is in phase 3 clinical trials; PORT-4, a nanolipogel co-formulations to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials; and PORT-5, a VLP-STING to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials. The company is based in Tortola, British Virgin Islands.

About Altex Industries

Altex Industries, Inc., through its subsidiary, Altex Oil Corporation, owns interests in productive onshore oil and gas properties located in Utah and Wyoming. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

