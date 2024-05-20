Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 155.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period. ING Groep NV owned about 0.18% of Premier worth $4,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PINC. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Premier by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Premier by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Premier by 53.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Premier by 246.5% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Premier by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PINC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Premier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Premier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

In related news, Director Helen M. Boudreau sold 6,629 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $131,585.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,929.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $19.64 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.39. Premier, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 131.25%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

