Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $296,000 Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,720,000 after buying an additional 21,329 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,079,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,232,287,000 after buying an additional 442,289 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.6% during the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 45,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 24,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TSM. TD Cowen increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSM opened at $151.07 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $84.01 and a fifty-two week high of $158.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.47 and a 200 day moving average of $120.77. The firm has a market cap of $783.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 32.76%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

