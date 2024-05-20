Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 79,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6,775.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 386,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,965,000 after buying an additional 381,106 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $74.47 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.72. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.43 and a 52 week high of $76.76.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.