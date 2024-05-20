Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMWGet Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $30.00. The stock had previously closed at $21.51, but opened at $22.30. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Primo Water shares last traded at $22.15, with a volume of 169,064 shares.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Institutional Trading of Primo Water

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,159,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,003,000 after acquiring an additional 248,774 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,352,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,464,000 after purchasing an additional 116,453 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Primo Water by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,945,000 after buying an additional 937,235 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Primo Water by 2.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,703,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,439,000 after buying an additional 100,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Primo Water by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,713,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,844,000 after buying an additional 312,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Trading Up 3.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMWGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $438.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.93 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.36%. Research analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.36%.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

