PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Shares Up 6.4%

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50. Approximately 11,257 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 27,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of PropertyGuru Group in a report on Monday, March 4th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PropertyGuru Group
PropertyGuru Group Stock Up 6.4 %
PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 10.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PropertyGuru Group Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PropertyGuru Group
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PropertyGuru Group stock. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.
PropertyGuru Group Company Profile
PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services for developers. It also offers data and sales process automation products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PropertyGuru Group
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Nasdaq vs. S&P: A Detailed Breakdown of Stock Indexes
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Insider Trading is Good News for These Stocks
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Bill Ackman Reduced Chipotle Stock, Fundamentals Still Sound
Receive News & Ratings for PropertyGuru Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropertyGuru Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.