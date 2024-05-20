PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Shares Up 6.4%

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50. Approximately 11,257 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 27,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of PropertyGuru Group in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Get PropertyGuru Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PropertyGuru Group

PropertyGuru Group Stock Up 6.4 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $733.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.85 and a beta of 0.26.

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 10.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PropertyGuru Group Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PropertyGuru Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PropertyGuru Group stock. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

PropertyGuru Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services for developers. It also offers data and sales process automation products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PropertyGuru Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropertyGuru Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.