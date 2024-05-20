PropertyGuru Group (PGRU) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 21st. PropertyGuru Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. PropertyGuru Group had a negative net margin of 10.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

PropertyGuru Group Stock Performance

PGRU stock opened at $4.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.56. PropertyGuru Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.11 million, a PE ratio of -60.42 and a beta of 0.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of PropertyGuru Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

PropertyGuru Group Company Profile

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services for developers. It also offers data and sales process automation products.

