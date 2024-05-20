ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

PRQR has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.38.

ProQR Therapeutics Price Performance

ProQR Therapeutics stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.98. The company has a market cap of $157.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.30. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $3.29.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 260.75% and a negative return on equity of 61.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRQR. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 483,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 10,958 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 58.9% in the third quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 377,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 120.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 32.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

