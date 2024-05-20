PROS’s (PRO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of PROS (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.
NYSE PRO opened at $31.46 on Thursday. PROS has a 1-year low of $27.32 and a 1-year high of $40.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.62.
PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $80.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PROS will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PROS by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in PROS by 95.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in PROS during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in PROS by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of PROS in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.
PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.
