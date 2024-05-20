PROS’s (PRO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of PROS (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

PROS Price Performance

NYSE PRO opened at $31.46 on Thursday. PROS has a 1-year low of $27.32 and a 1-year high of $40.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.62.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $80.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PROS will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PROS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Leland Jourdan sold 2,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $67,086.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,313 shares in the company, valued at $413,102.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Leland Jourdan sold 2,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $67,086.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,102.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $186,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,015,886.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,162 shares of company stock valued at $468,787 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PROS by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in PROS by 95.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in PROS during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in PROS by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of PROS in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

About PROS

(Get Free Report)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.