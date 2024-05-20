Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) Trading Down 18.1%

Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 18.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.32 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.48 ($0.04). 139,794 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 178,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.25 ($0.05).

Proteome Sciences Trading Down 18.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.39. The stock has a market cap of £10.27 million, a PE ratio of -348.00 and a beta of -0.02.

About Proteome Sciences

Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, and internationally. It offers SysQuant provides comprehensive analysis of protein activity across regulatory and signaling pathways; TMT MS2 for analyzing cells and tissues when no phosphopeptide enrichment is required; and TMT MS3, a method for biomarker discovery in plasma and other complex samples where quantitative accuracy is the important factor.

