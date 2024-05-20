PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Upgraded at Raymond James

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PTCT. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PTCT

PTC Therapeutics Trading Up 20.1 %

PTCT opened at $39.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.63. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $59.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.04.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.27 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PTC Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 3,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $83,655.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,620,336.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 4,849 shares of company stock worth $124,107 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 317.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 799.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 46,247 shares during the period.

About PTC Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.