Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target Cut to $327.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $330.00 to $327.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.44% from the company’s current price.

PSA has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.75.

Public Storage Stock Down 0.1 %

Public Storage stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $288.25. 68,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,788. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $312.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $275.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.44.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 45.62%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,485.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Public Storage by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 123,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Public Storage by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 615.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 19,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 17,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Public Storage by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 163,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,773,000 after purchasing an additional 12,574 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

