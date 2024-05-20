Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Bought by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $5,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 5,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 44.0% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSA. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.75.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In other news, Director Kristy Pipes bought 2,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $289.02. 95,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,962. The stock has a market cap of $50.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $312.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 45.62%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 108.99%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

