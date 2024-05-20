PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

PUBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

PubMatic stock opened at $24.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.39 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.60. PubMatic has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $25.36.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $66.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.19 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 4.42%. PubMatic’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PubMatic will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $53,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $53,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew Woods sold 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $74,575.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,903.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 192,180 shares of company stock worth $4,128,632. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUBM. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the 3rd quarter worth $3,701,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the third quarter valued at about $1,350,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 48.6% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 436,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after buying an additional 35,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in PubMatic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

