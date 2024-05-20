Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.63.

Shares of PSTG opened at $59.15 on Friday. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $60.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 347.96, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $789.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.31 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $2,012,461.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,389,852.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Pure Storage news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 36,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $1,981,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,150.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $2,012,461.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380,834 shares in the company, valued at $20,389,852.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,581 shares of company stock valued at $15,266,704 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,452,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 5,725.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,614,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,520,000 after buying an additional 1,587,116 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,399,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,081,000 after buying an additional 1,294,285 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Pure Storage by 1,025.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,269,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,235,000 after buying an additional 1,157,079 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 4,095.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,121,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,618 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

