Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.80.

Pyxis Oncology Price Performance

PYXS stock opened at $4.15 on Thursday. Pyxis Oncology has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.54.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $16.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 million. On average, analysts expect that Pyxis Oncology will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pyxis Oncology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the third quarter worth about $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Oncology Company Profile

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without driver mutations/translocations, breast cancer, endometrial cancer, thyroid cancer, kidney cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

