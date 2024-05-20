Pyxis Tankers (PXS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 21st.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pyxis Tankers had a return on equity of 45.81% and a net margin of 81.46%. The firm had revenue of $13.25 million during the quarter.

Pyxis Tankers Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PXS opened at $5.05 on Monday. Pyxis Tankers has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.03 million, a P/E ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 6.04.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector worldwide. The company operates through Tanker Vessels and Dry-Bulk Vessels segments. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

