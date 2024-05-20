Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Sets New 12-Month High at $64.07

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.07 and last traded at $64.07, with a volume of 48631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QTWO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Q2 from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Q2 Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.90 and a beta of 1.47.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $162.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.31 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Q2

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $33,588.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 420,769 shares in the company, valued at $20,512,488.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $33,588.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 420,769 shares in the company, valued at $20,512,488.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $450,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 363,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,224,075.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,181 shares of company stock worth $7,851,375 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the first quarter worth approximately $62,765,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 1,910.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 719,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,832,000 after buying an additional 683,957 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 7.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,368,000 after buying an additional 487,111 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,470,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 855.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 451,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,606,000 after buying an additional 404,372 shares in the last quarter.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Featured Articles

