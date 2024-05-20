Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Shares Purchased by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,195 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 1.83% of Quaker Chemical worth $70,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter worth $29,226,000. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter worth $1,670,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

KWR stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $196.14. 54,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,553. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $138.67 and a 52 week high of $221.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $469.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quaker Chemical announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KWR. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

