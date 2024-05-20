QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Hits New 12-Month High at $196.15

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $196.15 and last traded at $195.62, with a volume of 501841 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $193.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.48.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $219.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54 shares in the company, valued at $9,623.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,260 shares of company stock valued at $11,478,430 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 10,156 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.1% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 9,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 20.0% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile



QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

