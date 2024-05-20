QUASA (QUA) One Day Volume Hits $800.43

QUASA (QUA) traded down 18.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. QUASA has a market cap of $165,433.83 and approximately $800.43 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About QUASA

QUASA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.001712 USD and is up 17.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,140.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

