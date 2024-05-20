Quest Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000. Fiserv comprises about 0.4% of Quest Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $12,967,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $57,277,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $21,652,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,478,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

FI stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $151.34. 1,755,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,512. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.38 and its 200-day moving average is $142.23. The company has a market cap of $88.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $159.99.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,588,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

