Quest Partners LLC Buys New Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.70. 14,938,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,655,666. The stock has a market cap of $211.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.72 and its 200-day moving average is $51.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

