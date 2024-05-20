Quest Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 47,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vontier by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Vontier by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vontier by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vontier by 1.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Vontier by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VNT traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,930. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.33. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $28.57 and a 12-month high of $45.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $755.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.50 million. Vontier had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 54.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on VNT. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vontier currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VNT

Vontier Profile

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.