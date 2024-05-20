Quest Partners LLC Buys Shares of 17,732 The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $278,704,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,142,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,420 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 144.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 926,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,665,000 after purchasing an additional 546,969 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,958,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,600,000 after purchasing an additional 497,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 41.5% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,592,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,923,000 after buying an additional 467,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,271,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,475. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.42 and a 52-week high of $103.64. The company has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.41.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HIG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.88.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,528 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total value of $1,365,196.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,044.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total transaction of $3,713,269.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,105.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,528 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total value of $1,365,196.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,044.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,711,492. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

