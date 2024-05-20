Quest Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,918 Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Down 0.6 %

Equinix Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $4.55 on Monday, hitting $795.28. The stock had a trading volume of 422,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,346. The stock has a market cap of $75.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $780.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $805.61. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $672.88 and a 1 year high of $914.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $960.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $874.44.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

