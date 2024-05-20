Quest Partners LLC Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in State Street by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In other State Street news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $313,559.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,873.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,015,755.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $313,559.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,328 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,873.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.04.

State Street Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of STT stock traded down $0.86 on Monday, reaching $77.15. 2,339,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,320,403. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.95. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $79.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. State Street had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 51.69%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

