Quest Partners LLC Makes New $1.57 Million Investment in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 67,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 162,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 569,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,833,000 after buying an additional 37,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of BRX stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.15. 1,841,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,555,140. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.53. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $24.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.40.

Brixmor Property Group Cuts Dividend

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $320.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.82 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 117.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 225,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,176,173. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 225,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,176,173. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $239,039.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,487.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BRX

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.