Quest Partners LLC Takes Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 93,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,000. Equity Commonwealth accounts for approximately 0.4% of Quest Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 5,187,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,602,000 after purchasing an additional 188,138 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,767,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,833,000 after purchasing an additional 33,898 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,908,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,058,000 after purchasing an additional 259,873 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,885,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,202,000 after purchasing an additional 52,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,616,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,041,000 after purchasing an additional 53,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Andrew Levy sold 2,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $45,072.39. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,126.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth Trading Down 0.3 %

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

EQC traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.50. 515,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,195. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.99. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.24.

(Free Report)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

