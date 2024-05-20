Quest Partners LLC Takes Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 76,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the third quarter valued at $100,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGIC Investment Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of MTG traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,932,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,537. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.57. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $22.43.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 62.85% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $294.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 17.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $23.50) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.08.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

