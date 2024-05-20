Quest Partners LLC Takes Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,000. Sysco makes up 0.4% of Quest Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,794,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,812,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Sysco by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,859,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,283,000 after buying an additional 1,076,287 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 1,591.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 764,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,462,000 after buying an additional 719,054 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 3,671.0% in the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 470,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,102,000 after buying an additional 458,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.56.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.06. 2,205,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,935,130. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.89. The company has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.03.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. Sysco’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

