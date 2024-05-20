Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Down to $4.15

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.15, but opened at $3.91. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 489 shares.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 23.19% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

