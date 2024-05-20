Radio Caca (RACA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $81.78 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $81.78 million and $6.86 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 363,928,721,779 tokens. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

