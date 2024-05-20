Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Director Greg G. Maxwell Sells 11,072 Shares

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) Director Greg G. Maxwell sold 11,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $408,667.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,571.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Range Resources Price Performance

RRC stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.85. 3,460,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,548,240. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.85. Range Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $39.33.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.21. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $718.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Range Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Range Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Range Resources from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Range Resources from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Range Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Range Resources during the third quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 333.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 57.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

