Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Shares Down 2.9%

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.46 and last traded at $6.46. 11,657 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 631,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PACK shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Ranpak from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ranpak from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Ranpak Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.97 million, a PE ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.48.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $85.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.50 million. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 6.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Ranpak by 397.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Ranpak by 827.6% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 11,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 10,552 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Ranpak by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ranpak by 8.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

